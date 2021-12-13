Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Awarding ceremony of state prizes with President Tokayev’s participation to be aired by TV channels

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2021, 18:39
Awarding ceremony of state prizes with President Tokayev’s participation to be aired by TV channels

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The solemn awarding ceremony of state prizes and awards with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence will be aired by republican TV channels, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Uali revealed that the republican TV channels will broadcast the awarding ceremony with the participation of the Head of State this evening at 21:30 pm.

Earlier it was reported that President Tokayev took part in the awarding ceremony of state prizes and awards extending his congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

In his congratulatory speech the Head of State emphasized that the 30th anniversary of independence is a significant milestone in Kazakhstan’s modern history. Our country, in his words, has travelled a long path filled with great success and challenges.

President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
