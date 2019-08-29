Awarding ceremony of Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Nur-Sultan is hosting a ceremony of awarding the Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security, according to Kazinform correspondent.

The award goes to political and public leaders for their contribution to the consolidation of global security and nuclear non-proliferation order. The awarding ceremony is carried out once in two years and associated with August 29 - the International Day against Nuclear Tests and the Day of Closing the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Nevada-Semey International Movement. Moreover, 10 years ago the UN adopted a resolution declaring August 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

The ceremony brings together laureates and their representatives, members of the awarding committee, as well as the executive secretary of the Preparatory commission under the Organization of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), IAEA representatives, heads of diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan, Senate and Majilis deputies. The event is being organized by the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy with the support of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.



