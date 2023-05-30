Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Aviation fuel shortage hampers development of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation - minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2023, 10:46
Aviation fuel shortage hampers development of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Shortage of aviation fuel in the domestic market and its high price are the main bottlenecks in the development of civil aviation in Kazakhstan, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his report at the Government’s meeting, Minister Karabayev said those are the main reasons domestic airports are less competitive compared to the airports in neighboring countries in attracting transit companies. In turn, according to Karabayev, it negatively affects Kazakhstan’s transit potential.

The minister added that Kazakhstani air companies are dogged by the unstable situation in the aviation fuel market and are unable to meet the growing demand in new international flights.

«Producing capacity of domestic oil refineries does not cover the demand for aviation fuel. Hence, we are forced to import the aviation fuel from the Russian Federation,» Marat Karabayev noted.

According to the ministry, last year Kazakhstan produced some 648,000 tons of aviation fuel and consumed 806,000 tons of aviation fuel, recording a 24 per cent deficit. Some 158,000 tons of aviation fuel were imported from the Russian Federation.

To solve the problem, Kazakhstan needs to step up production of aviation fuel up to 1 million tons per year to avoid deficit and lessen its dependence on aviation fuel imports.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy