Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

"Avatar: The Way of Water" tops North American box office for 7th consecutive weekend

30 January 2023, 09:35

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM James Cameron's science fiction film «Avatar: The Way of Water» remained top at the North American box office for the seventh consecutive weekend with an estimated three-day cume of 15.7 million U.S. dollars, measurement firm Comscore released on Sunday, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

The blockbuster, distributed by Disney's 20th Century Studios, has grossed an estimated 620 million dollars in North America through Sunday.

Internationally, it has earned 1.496 billion dollars, including 237 million dollars from the Chinese mainland, for a worldwide cume of estimated 2.117 billion dollars, becoming the fourth-highest global release of all-time.

The tally means Cameron has directed three of the four top-grossing films of all time. «Avatar: The Way of Water» is the third Cameron film to hit a 2 billion milestone in global ticket sales, after 1997's «Titanic» and 2009's «Avatar» which passed 2.9 billion dollars.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation's animated comedy adventure film «Puss In Boots: The Last Wish» came as second in domestic ranking with 10.62 million dollars on its sixth weekend, pushing its North American cume to 140.8 million dollars.

Sony's presentation of Columbia Pictures' comedy-drama film «A Man Called Otto» landed in third with 6.75 million dollars on its fifth weekend for a North American total of 46.05 million dollars.

Теги:
Read also
COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
Spain's annual inflation rises to 5.8% in January
Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off
Population mobility drops most in nearly 50 years on housing market slump in S. Korea
2 skiers caught in avalanche located on Nagano mountain, showing no vital signs
Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules in S Korea
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits northwest China
At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals

News