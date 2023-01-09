Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
"Avatar: The Way of Water" tops North American box office for 4th straight weekend

9 January 2023, 12:45

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM James Cameron's science fiction film «Avatar: The Way of Water» dominated the North American box office for the fourth consecutive weekend with an estimated three-day cume of 45 million U.S. dollars, showed figures from the measurement firm Comscore on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

«Avatar: The Way of Water,» distributed by Disney's 20th Century Studios, has grossed 516.8 million dollars in North American theaters through Sunday.

Overseas, the movie took in an international cume of 1.19 billion dollars, including around 188 million dollars from the Chinese mainland, pushing its global total to 1.7 billion dollars.

The film currently stands as the second highest global release of the pandemic era and the 7th highest global release of all time.

«Avatar: The Way of Water» is the second installment in the Avatar film series directed by Cameron. It's the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster «Avatar,» the highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office with 2.9 billion dollars.

Produced more than a decade after the first film, «Avatar: The Way of Water» tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions' science fiction horror film «M3GAN» opened in second place with 30.2 million dollars.

Rounding out the top three, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation's animated comedy adventure film «Puss In Boots: The Last Wish» earned 13.1 million dollars on its third weekend for a North American total of 87.7 million dollars

Photo: 20th Century Studios

