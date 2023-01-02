Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

'Avatar 2' tops box office for 3rd consecutive week in S. Korea

2 January 2023, 15:17
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 3rd consecutive week in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - «Avatar: The Way of Water» remained on top of the South Korean box office for the third consecutive week, attracting over a cumulative 7 million viewers, data showed Monday, Yonhap reports.

James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster registered 1.27 million admissions from Friday to Sunday, the third weekend of its release, according to the data from the Korea Film Council.

The film has accumulated 7.74 million viewers and generated 95.8 billion won (US$75.8 million) of sales since its release in South Korea on Dec. 14.

The sequel has sold tickets at a faster pace than the original «Avatar,» which attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here of all time.

«Hero,» a Korean musical film about independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun, was No. 2 with 518,866 admissions over the period. It has amassed 1.67 million viewers since its release on Dec. 21.


Photo: Yonhap
Related news
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall; curbs on travelers from China in place
N. Korea fires one SRBM into East Sea: S. Korean military
S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM
Теги:
Read also
Fifa president mentions Pelé’s ability to reach «hearts and emotions»
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases surge to over 80,000 amid new variant woes
China sees 52.7 mln domestic tourist trips over New Year holiday
San Francisco Bay Area hit by historic storm
10 people killed in Uganda stampede during New Year celebrations
Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2023
Malaysia reports 420 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths
Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 49
News Partner
Popular
1 Unemployment rate below national average in E Kazakhstan rgn
2 Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office restructured into Government Staff
4 President signs decree transferring Ecology Ministry’s certain functions to Industry Ministry
5 President signs decree regarding Constitutional Court’s activity and staff

News