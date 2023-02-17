Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Avalanche warning issued for Almaty region

    17 February 2023, 08:12

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Avalanche risk will be high in the mountains of Almaty region from February 17 to February 21, Kazinform reports citing the local emergencies department.

    The authorities urge the residents, tourists and vacationers to refrain from hiking on snow-covered slopes due to a possible provocation of avalanches, and also to observe all safety measures in mountainous areas.

    «There are 48 avalanche-prone areas in the territory of Almaty region, which are located in Yenbekshikazakh, Talgar and Karasai regions along the southern slope of the Ile-Alatau mountain range. Avalanches are caused primarily by rise in temperatures and heavy precipitation - rain and snow,» a statement from the emergencies department reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
    March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President receives Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January