Avalanche warning issued for Almaty region

17 February 2023, 08:12
KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Avalanche risk will be high in the mountains of Almaty region from February 17 to February 21, Kazinform reports citing the local emergencies department.

The authorities urge the residents, tourists and vacationers to refrain from hiking on snow-covered slopes due to a possible provocation of avalanches, and also to observe all safety measures in mountainous areas.

«There are 48 avalanche-prone areas in the territory of Almaty region, which are located in Yenbekshikazakh, Talgar and Karasai regions along the southern slope of the Ile-Alatau mountain range. Avalanches are caused primarily by rise in temperatures and heavy precipitation - rain and snow,» a statement from the emergencies department reads.


