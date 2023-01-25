Go to the main site
    Avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty

    25 January 2023, 19:38

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM - Avalanche warning remains in place for the mountains of Almaty region for January 26-31, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty region’s emergency situations department warns citizens and tourists to avoid steep snow slopes so as to prevent avalanches from occurring as well as to observe all safety measures in mountainous areas.

    It is noted that there are 48 avalanche sites in Yenbekshikazakh, Talgar, Karasai districts on the southern Ile Alatau Mountains.

    Earlier it was reported that an avalanche was caused by skiers in the mountains of Almaty.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

