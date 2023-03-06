Go to the main site
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Avalanche tumbles down mountainside in Almaty

    6 March 2023, 17:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An avalanche of fell down near the basin of the Kishi Almaty River partially blocking the Medeu-Shymbular road, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The emergency situations department of Almaty city said in a statement that an avalanche of around 300 cubic meters of snow came down near the basin of the Kishi Almaty River at 12:15 pm today partially blocking the Medeu-Shymbulak road. No victims have been reported. Clean-up work is underway.

    Avalanche warning is in place for the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Almaty Rivers for March 5-7. Citizens are recommended to avoid steep snow slopes so as to prevent avalanches from occurring as well as delay trips to mountains.

    Earlier the department of Almaty city issued avalanche warnings.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

