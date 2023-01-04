Avalanche slides down mountain in Almaty

4 January 2023, 19:10

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An avalanche tumbled down a mountainside in the vicinity of Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

There were no victims and damages.

An avalanche of nearly 700 cubic meters of snow fell down near the basin of the Kishi River in the area of Edelweiss hotel on Shymbulak Tuyuk su road. Clean-up works have been carried out.

Rescuers warn the citizens and tourists of avalanche danger in the basis of the Ulken and Kishi rivers in Almaty due to heavy precipitation and unstable snowpack.

Roads and routes leading to Big Almaty Lake and Shymbulak have been closed for safety purposes.

There are 165 avalanche sites, of 18 are the greatest danger to residents and tourists in areas of high-mountain skating rink Medeu, Shymbulak, and Big Almaty Lake, across Almaty region.

Photo from open sources