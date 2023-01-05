Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Avalanche descent occurred in E Kazakhstan region

5 January 2023, 16:23
Avalanche descent occurred in E Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – An avalanche descended in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

An avalanche of 600 cubic meters of snow came down blocking a section of Ust-Kamenogorsk-Gornaya Ulbinka-Severnoye road on January 5 in East Kazakhstan region. It was reported that no one was harmed.

Clean-up works are ongoing.

Avalanche warning has been in effect for the past few days due to high wind and snowfall in the region.

It was also added that a forced avalanche descent occurred in the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai road section.

The emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan region warned of potential avalanches in the region, recommending avoiding trips to mountains and avalanche sites.


Photo: press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Related news
Storm alert issued for 19 regions of Kazakhstan
5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight
15 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Теги:
Read also
Unemployment rate below national average in E Kazakhstan rgn
E Kazakhstan region reports reduction in mortality rate
E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases
News Partner
Popular
1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

News