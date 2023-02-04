Go to the main site
    Auyl Party unveils list of candidates for 2023 elections

    4 February 2023, 14:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – People’s Democratic Party ‘Auyl’ expressed its readiness to take part in the upcoming elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the maslikhats of all levels at its 22nd extraordinary congress on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the congress the party approved its pre-election campaign and the list of candidates.

    25 candidates will run based on the party list, nine more based on the majority election system.

    Zhiguli Dairabayev, Karakat Abden, Sofiya Abdurazakova, Kairat Aituganov, Nikolai Arsyutin, Asker Akhmetzhanov, Anas Bakkozhayev, Anna Danchenko, Ilyas Doskozhayev, Serik Yegizbayev, Ayan Zeinullin, Alibek Kantai, Dauletkerei Kapuly, Bolatbek Kystauov, Almas Mukhametov, Svetlana Prokopyeva, Dauren Rakhymbek, Tamila Rozmetova, Aidar Sattarov, Yerbolat Saurykov, Kuanysh Seitzhanov,Tansaule Serikov, Rabiga Tokseitova, Aibyn Torekhanov, and Zhandos Tursyngaliyev are to take part in the elections based on the party list.

    The second list includes Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Samat Yeskendirov, Nartai Yskakov, Yerbol Kobentai, Berikzhan Kaiypbai, Yerbol Abdraimov, Nurken Karzhaubayev, Nurtas Baizhanov, and Yermek Baituganov.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
