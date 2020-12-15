Auyl Party reps, craftsmen meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 15 Ayul People’s Democratic Patriotic Party candidates for the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, candidates for maslikhat of Nur-Sultan met with craftsmen in Nur-Sultan.

The most of them are those compatriots who returned to Kazakhstan during the years of independence. Ethnic designer, member of the Eurasian Society of Designers, academician of the Kazakh National Design Academy Kazipa Kalikyzy and head of the Akmola regional affiliate of the World Association of Kazakhs, designer Altyngul Madenkyzy took part in the event.

Following the meeting the party members told about the party election program.



