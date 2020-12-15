Go to the main site
    Auyl Party reps, craftsmen meet in Nur-Sultan

    15 December 2020, 14:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 15 Ayul People’s Democratic Patriotic Party candidates for the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, candidates for maslikhat of Nur-Sultan met with craftsmen in Nur-Sultan.

    The most of them are those compatriots who returned to Kazakhstan during the years of independence. Ethnic designer, member of the Eurasian Society of Designers, academician of the Kazakh National Design Academy Kazipa Kalikyzy and head of the Akmola regional affiliate of the World Association of Kazakhs, designer Altyngul Madenkyzy took part in the event.

    Following the meeting the party members told about the party election program.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
