Auyl Party ready to fulfill its promises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Auyl Party said that the elections were held in accordance with the norms of the law, and elections were fair and open, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstanis made their choice. We express gratitude to all Kazakhstanis who cast their ballots for the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl,» he said.

«The early Majilis and maslikhat elections became a legal continuation of constitutional reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan in 2022. The Auyl Party under the proportional representation system and its members through the single-member electoral district realized freely their constitutional rights and gained an opportunity to be elected,» the party said in a statement.

The party said the elections were held in accordance with the norms of law.

The party is ready to fulfill its promises given during the election campaign. To raise people’s living standards and the welfare of each village we will actively work at the certain solutions at the Majilis and maslikhats.