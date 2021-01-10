Auyl Party chairman casts his vote at Majilis elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Ali Bektayev voted in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 113 at school # 66, Kazinform reports.

He noted that the party held more than 8,000 events, met with people and visited more than 4,800 rural settlements during the pre-election campaigning. He stressed that all sanitary norms were observed amid pandemic.

Elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today in Kazakhstan. Five parties, namely Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, Adal Political Party, Nur Otan Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan are taking part in the elections.

10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened their doors, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.







