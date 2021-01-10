Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Auyl Party chairman casts his vote at Majilis elections

    10 January 2021, 10:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Ali Bektayev voted in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 113 at school # 66, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that the party held more than 8,000 events, met with people and visited more than 4,800 rural settlements during the pre-election campaigning. He stressed that all sanitary norms were observed amid pandemic.

    Elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today in Kazakhstan. Five parties, namely Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, Adal Political Party, Nur Otan Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan are taking part in the elections.

    10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

    As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened their doors, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships