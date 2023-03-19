Auyl Party Chairman Ali Bektayev casts his vote in early parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Auyl Party Ali Bektayev came to the polling station No 113 in Astana together with his family to cast his vote in the early election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform reports.

The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies started today across Kazakhstan at 07:00 am. 12,032,550 Kazakhstanis are eligible to cast their votes. Earlier, the Central Election Commission reported that the biggest number of votes had been registered in Turkistan region – 1,177,507, and the lowest number of voters had been recorded in Ulytau region – 138,277.