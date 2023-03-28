Go to the main site
    Auyl Party announces winners of deputy seats in Majilis

    28 March 2023, 10:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Auyl People’s Democratic Party has approved the candidacies of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Presidium of the Political Council of Auyl People’s Democratic Party held a meeting on Monday, during which eight deputy seats were distributed.

    The following candidacies were approved by a unanimous decree of the Presidium.

    1. Zhiguli Dairabayev, party member, Deputy Chairman of Auyl People’s Democratic Party. Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Farmers Association.

    2. Serik Yegizbayev, party member, ex-Vice Minister of Agriculture.

    3. Karakat Abden, party member, President of Kazakh Kyzy Public Association.

    4. Anas Bakkozhayev, party member, Deputy Chairman of Auyl People’s Democratic Party.

    5. Yerbolat Saurykov, party member, Chairman of the Regional Branch of Auyl People’s Democratic Party of Zhambyl region, President of Taraz-based Sherkhan Murtaza International Innovation Institute.

    6. Nikolay Arsyutin, party member, Deputy Chairman of Auyl People’s Democratic Party.

    7. Ayan Zeinullin, party member, Director for Production at JSC Astana Socio -Entrepreneurial Corporation.

    8. Tansaule Serikov, party member, Lecturer at Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University.

    It should be reminded that Auyl Party gathered 10.9% of votes during the March 19 parliamentary elections and got eight deputy seats in the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Parliament.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
