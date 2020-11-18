Go to the main site
    Automobile plant builds its 100 thousandth car in Kostanay

    18 November 2020, 15:21

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The automobile plant has manufactured its 100 thousandth JAC S3 vehicle in Kostanay city, Kazinform cites the plant’s press service.

    Launched in 2010, the plant is the only one to manufacture all vehicle types.

    In 2014, the plant was first in Kazakhstan to adopt a semi-knocked-down (SKD) form of production of vehicles, which includes welding, coating, and bodyassembly.

    The Kostanay automobile plant mainly manufactures JAC vehicles. In March 2020, it started production of Chevrolet vehicles, so far having manufactured over 6.6 thousand units.

    During the pandemic, the plant has produced over 600 JAC Sunray и Chevrolet Damas ambulances, Yutong medical buses.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

