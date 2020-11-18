Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Automobile plant builds its 100 thousandth car in Kostanay

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 November 2020, 15:21
Automobile plant builds its 100 thousandth car in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The automobile plant has manufactured its 100 thousandth JAC S3 vehicle in Kostanay city, Kazinform cites the plant’s press service.

Launched in 2010, the plant is the only one to manufacture all vehicle types.

In 2014, the plant was first in Kazakhstan to adopt a semi-knocked-down (SKD) form of production of vehicles, which includes welding, coating, and bodyassembly.

photo

The Kostanay automobile plant mainly manufactures JAC vehicles. In March 2020, it started production of Chevrolet vehicles, so far having manufactured over 6.6 thousand units.

During the pandemic, the plant has produced over 600 JAC Sunray и Chevrolet Damas ambulances, Yutong medical buses.

photo


Kostanay region    Industry   Events   Kazakhstan   Kostanay  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events