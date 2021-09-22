Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Austrian VAMED to build 200-bed hospital in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 September 2021, 17:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi met with Austrian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Willy Kempel to debate realization of joint projects in healthcare, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The parties debated bilateral cooperation, as well as construction of a diagnostic centre and VAMED’s hospital management issues.

The Minister stressed that interest showed by Austria’s business and leading companies at large are of great significance for Kazakhstan.

As stated there, in 2010 Kazakhstan and Austria signed a memorandum of mutual understanding in healthcare. A sitting of the Kazakh-Austriam Business Council will be held soon in Nur-Sultan under the memorandum.

A delegation of VAMED company, which is engaged in the planning, construction and operation of healthcare facilities, has arrived in Kazakhstan. The company made a presentation of its medical centres. For the past 35 years it fulfilled over 1,000 projects in 95 countries of the world.

Notably, the sides discussed plans for construction of a 200-bed hospital in Almaty through PPPs. The project is initiated by Eurasia Power Group consortium of Kazakhstan attracting VAMED co-investors.

Following the talks those presented agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the two states.


