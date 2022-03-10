Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Austria suspends obligatory vaccination despite record infection numbers

    10 March 2022, 20:15

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Austria's compulsory vaccination mandate is to be suspended, just days before enforcement measures were due to kick in, the country's government announced on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The mandate, which makes vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for all adults in Austria, has been in effect since Feb. 5. However, routine police checks and fines for non-compliance were due to start in mid-March.

    Austria's constitutional affairs minister Karoline Edtstadler told a press conference on Wednesday that the federal government is suspending the vaccine mandate on the advice of a commission of health and legal experts.

    However, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said the commission will deliver another report in three months, at which point the government may make new decisions.

    Austria first announced plans to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in November last year, in a bid to contain surging infections. It was the first European Union country to introduce such a measure.

    This week's suspension of the vaccine mandate came despite high infection numbers in Austria, after COVID-19 restrictions were eased in early March. On Wednesday, the country reported 47,795 COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, a new daily record.

    Official data showed that as of Tuesday, 75.8 percent of the Austrian population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Europe COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events