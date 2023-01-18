Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Austria eyes sending business reps to Central Asia - Gabriele Juen

18 January 2023, 11:27
BAKU. KAZINFORM We intend to organize visits of Austrian business delegations to the countries of Central Asia in the course of 2023, Gabriele Juen, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria told Trend.

According to the spokesperson, besides business missions, Austria plans to hold several bilateral economic commissions with Central Asian partners.

«There are plans to hold meetings of the bilateral economic commission with Tajikistan in March and with Kazakhstan in April. In 2022, we held bilateral economic commissions with Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, and a very successful business event in Uzbekistan,» she said.

Juen also noted that there is, of course, further potential for the development of trade relations with Central Asia.

«The final trade figures for 2022 are not available yet, but preliminary results show a positive trend with most countries of the region. This is particularly true for trade with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. There is still potential to further develop economic relations with Central Asia,» she said.

She added that economic cooperation between Austria and Central Asia will certainly be of particular importance.

«We will try to sound out together with our Central Asian partners where we could do more. Renewable energy, environment technology, the health and food sector, and also digitalization are among those areas where we hope to advance our cooperation and exchange with the region,» Juen said.

Photo: en.trend.az


