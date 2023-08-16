Austria-based Lasselsberger Group to build ceramic tile plant in Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Lasselsberger Group, one of the world's largest ceramic tile producers, plans to build a ceramic tile plant in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.



The company’s representatives met with Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev to debate prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, the akimat’s press service reports.

The governor said the region established cooperation with 90 states of the world. Commodity turnover between the region and Austria made some 5 million US dollars for the past five months.

The governor confirmed interest in debating investment projects in the region since Lasselsberger Group announced plans to build a ceramic tiles plant in the region. With 67 manufacturing plants in 17 countries, Austria-based Lasselsberger Group, ranks amongst the leading producers in Europe.

The governor stressed such projects are of great importance for the region and expressed readiness to render the company all-round support.