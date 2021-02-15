Australian Open: Osaka, Williams move to last-8

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams sealed their places for the 2021 Australian Open quarter-finals in the women's singles on Sunday.

World No. 3 Japanese tennis player Osaka defeated Garbine Muguruza of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to move to the next phase at the Rod Laver Arena, Anadolu Agency reports.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams from the US progressed to last-8 after beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka with the sets of 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

World No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania sealed a win over against Polish Iga Swiatek with the sets of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round.

In the men's singles, Austrian Dominic Thiem was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Defending champion Serbian Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic of Canada with 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to qualify for the quarter-finals.