Australian Open 2023 qualifying: Mikhail Kukushkin advances to 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan beat James Duckworth of Australia 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the qualifying event of the Australian Open 2023, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kukushkin, ranked 195th, will face off Yosuke Watanuki of Japan, 138th in the world, in the second round of the Australian Open qualifying.



Photo: sport.kz