Australian man, his dog survive 2-month sea voyage in Pacific Ocean

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - An Australian sailor who endured two months in the Pacific Ocean by consuming raw fish and rainwater survived with his dog, local media reported on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Tim Shaddock, a 51-year-old Sydney resident, set off in April with his canine companion Bella on a journey from Mexico to French Polynesia.

Shaddock and his dog were stranded at sea for two months after the ship they boarded was caught in a storm and its electronic accents malfunctioned.

The ship drifted for two months in the North Pacific Sea.

Two months later, they were found off the coast of Mexico last week, and doctors said the man was doing well, daily 9News reported.

He told local media that he has been «through a very difficult ordeal at sea.»

«I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time,» he was quoted as saying by the daily.

His dog also was also in good condition and health.