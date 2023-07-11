Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Australian gov't urged to stop destruction of endangered koala habitat

    11 July 2023, 17:48

    CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - The Australian government has been urged to stop approving the destruction of koala habitats to save the iconic species from extinction, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The government of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) on Tuesday said it is seeking thoughts from the community on a draft plan to protect Canberra's koalas after the marsupial was listed as endangered in the territory as well as Queensland and New South Wales in 2022.

    Launching the plan, ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said it reflected the urgent need to support koalas across the country and criticized the federal government for failing to act.

    «Unless the country takes urgent action to protect our koalas, they will be extinct. The only way to protect koalas is to protect all remaining koala habitat wherever it is,» she said in a statement.

    This Native Species Conservation Plan is a crucial step towards protecting and conserving koalas in ACT. Despite this, the Federal Government can still do more to coordinate preservation efforts across the country, she added.

    «In the middle of an extinction crisis, the Federal Government last month gave the green light to the Isaac River coal mine in Queensland, a project which will see the destruction of endangered koala habitat.»

    The long-term decline of koala populations on Australia's east coast was exacerbated by the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, during which more than 60,000 individuals were estimated to be perished.

    There are no known koala populations in the wild in the ACT and the Australian Koala Foundation estimates it is extinct in the region.

    Under the conservation plan, the government will seek to preserve a habitat suitable for koalas and investigate a possible breeding program, with the goal of releasing koalas back into the wild.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mural depicting poet Zhambyl Zhabayev appears on wall of building in Petropavlovsk
    Iran launches tallest RCC dam in West Asia
    Meat processing factory set to be opened in Semey next year
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26