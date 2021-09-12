Australia secures 1 million additional COVID-19 vaccines amid battle against 3rd wave

CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - The Australian government has secured an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections, Xinhua reports.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that the 1 million Moderna doses from European Union member states will arrive within the next week and go directly to local community pharmacies across the country.

«That means everyone from 12 to 59 can go along to the community pharmacy where Moderna is being administered,» said Morrison.

It comes as Australia reported 1,669 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Sunday Morning.

Of the new cases, 1,262 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, where the state health department also recorded seven deaths.

«There have been 177 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021,» said the statement from NSW Health.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 392 new local cases.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported 15 new cases as Canberrans marked one month in lockdown.

The government also on Sunday launched a new vaccine campaign aimed at those who are hesitant about the vaccine, which mobilizes all Australians to make the decision to get vaccinated.

According to Greg Hunt, minister for health, 81 percent of Australians said they are willing to get vaccinated based on the latest research.

To date, about 67 percent of the Australian population aged 16 and over has had at least one vaccine dose and 42 percent were fully inoculated, according to the Department of Health.