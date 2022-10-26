Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Australia's annual inflation hits 32-year high in Q3

26 October 2022, 21:13
Australia's annual inflation hits 32-year high in Q3
26 October 2022, 21:13

Australia's annual inflation hits 32-year high in Q3

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Australia's annual consumer inflation climbed to 7.3% in the third quarter of this year, the highest since 1990, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Boosted by a surge in costs of dwelling construction and automotive fuel, the July-September figure accelerated from 6.1% in the previous quarter.

The market forecast was a 7% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in three months to September.

The costs of new dwellings soared 20.7% from a year ago and automotive fuel jumped 18% in the third quarter.

«For the second consecutive quarter, annual price inflation for new dwellings was the strongest recorded since the series commenced in 1999, as high material and labor costs mingled with high demand», Program Manager of Prices at the ABS, Michelle Marquardt said.

Prices of food jumped 9% from a year ago in the third quarter, the largest rise since 1983.

On a quarterly basis, consumer prices rose 1.8% in the July-September period, exceeding the market forecast of 1.6%.

«The most significant contributors to the rise in the September quarter were new dwellings (3.7%), gas (10.9%) and furniture (6.6%),» the statistical office said.

Australia's monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator increased 7.3% year-on-year in September, from an upwardly revised 6.9% rise in August, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

It was the highest monthly CPI inflation at least since September 2018.


Photo:aa.com.tr


Related news
NGO sounds alarm over rising poverty in France
Italian inflation 11.8% in October, highest since 1984
Sweden's annual inflation at over 3-decade high
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News