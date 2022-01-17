Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Australia permits entry to foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 January 2022, 19:31
SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australia’s Department of Home Affairs has permitted the entry of foreign citizens inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, according to information published on the agency’s website on Monday.

The decision to recognize the Russian jab developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology for the confirmation of the vaccination status against COVID-19 was made on the basis of the national pharmaceutical regulator issued on January 17. «You are considered to be fully vaccinated for travel to and from Australia if you have completed a course of a vaccine approved or recognised by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),» the agency’s website said, including the «Gamaleya Research Institute Sputnik V» in the list of approved or recognized vaccines, TASS reports.

Earlier, the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia has recognized the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for the confirmation of the vaccination status against the coronavirus infection upon entering the country. The agency emphasized that two doses of Sputnik V showed an average efficacy of 89% against the coronavirus infection and of 98-100% against hospitalization or death.


