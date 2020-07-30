Go to the main site
    Australia names new flies after Marvel superheroes

    30 July 2020, 12:49

    CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - Deadpool and Thor have for years been the names of Marvel superheroes, but now they are also the names of some of the 165 new species discovered in Australia, alongside the fly Stan Lee, in homage to the comics’ creator.

    The Deadpool fly (Humorolethalis sergius) shares characteristics with the superhero played by actor Ryan Reynolds, according to the Australian government scientific research agency Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Wednesday.

    Source: EFE

    Raushan Alzhanova

    World News Science and research
