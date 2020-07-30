Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Australia names new flies after Marvel superheroes

30 July 2020, 12:49
Australia names new flies after Marvel superheroes

CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - Deadpool and Thor have for years been the names of Marvel superheroes, but now they are also the names of some of the 165 new species discovered in Australia, alongside the fly Stan Lee, in homage to the comics’ creator.

The Deadpool fly (Humorolethalis sergius) shares characteristics with the superhero played by actor Ryan Reynolds, according to the Australian government scientific research agency Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Wednesday.

photo

photo

Source: EFE


