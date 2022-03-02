Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Australia flood deaths rise to 13, Sydney under alert

    2 March 2022, 20:37

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM At least 13 people lost their lives as a result of floods that hit the east coast of Australia, while authorities Wednesday put Sydney, the country’s most populous city, on «maximum alert.»

    The floods, caused by torrential rains recorded since the beginning of last week and which are still continuing in some parts of the southeast, mainly affect the states of Queensland, where nine deaths have been registered, and New South Wales, which reported four deaths, EFE reports.

    Authorities said they believe the death toll will increase as several people remain missing.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis