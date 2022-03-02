Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Australia flood deaths rise to 13, Sydney under alert

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 March 2022, 20:37
Australia flood deaths rise to 13, Sydney under alert

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM At least 13 people lost their lives as a result of floods that hit the east coast of Australia, while authorities Wednesday put Sydney, the country’s most populous city, on «maximum alert.»

The floods, caused by torrential rains recorded since the beginning of last week and which are still continuing in some parts of the southeast, mainly affect the states of Queensland, where nine deaths have been registered, and New South Wales, which reported four deaths, EFE reports.

Authorities said they believe the death toll will increase as several people remain missing.


