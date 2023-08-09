August 9. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of August.

NAMES

Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1958 in Almaty. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1980. Throughout his career he worked for legal centers, national companies and ministries. He boasts an extensive experience in oil and gas sector as he held posts at KazMunayGas, KazMunayTeniz, KazMunayCOnsulting companies as well as Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund. Prior to taking up his recent post in February 2022, he was the independent director at JSC «Zerde» National Information and Communications Holding.

Adviser to Vice Prime Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgiawas born in 1962 in Guryev. He is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry and the Moscow State Management University. Mr. Marabayev dedicated extensive part of his career to working for oil and gas companies in Kazakhstan, securing jobs with KazakhOil, KazTransOil, KazMunayGas, KazEnergy. His last job in Kazakhstan was as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC «KazMunayGas» National Company between 2019 and 2022.