August 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of August.

NAMES

Ulan Baizhanov (1958) – Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

The Almaty native graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, where he studied to be a lawyer.

His career started as a senior legal advisor at KazGUgrad, where he worked between 1980 and 1983. From 1983 to 1987, he served as a department head at Kazkniga of the Committee for publishing, printing and book trading of the Kazakh SSR. In the period from 1987 to 1991, Baizhanov was an instructor, deputy head of the legal department, head of the administrative offices department, and head of the government-legal department at the Alma-Ata Municipal Executive Committee. Between 1991 and 1995, he headed the Justice Department in the city of Almaty and was a member of the Justice Ministry of Kazakhstan. In the space of two years from 1995 to 1997, he served as a director general of the Almaty-Zan Law Center. Between 1997 and 1999, he was the vice president at Kazakhtelecom. He served as the vice minister of the State Revenues Ministry of Kazakhstan (1999-2002), executive director of legal enforcement at KazMunayGas (01/2003-03/2003), deputy director general at the KazMunayTeniz oil company (03/2003-07/2003), chairman of Nefteconsulting (since 2003 KazMunayGasConsulting) (2003-2005). Between 2009 and 2011, Baizhanov served as a managing director at the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund. From 2011 to 2015, he headed the Kazakh Prosecutor-General’s office.

In the space of one year, he worked as a deputy chairman of the Board of Kazkommertsbank. In February 2020, Baizhanov served as the chairman of the Auditing Commission of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Between 2021 and 2022, he was an independent director of the national information and communication holding Zerde.

He took up his current post in February 2022.

Zhakyp Marabayev (1962) – honored worker of the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan, PhD.

The native of the city of Guryev graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry in 1984 and the Moscow State University of Management in 2002, majoring in mining engineering.

His working experience includes periods as head of the technical department of the Kamsomolskneft, director of the commerce department at the Sfinsk concern, head of the department of hydrocarbon commodities of the Ministry of External Economic Affairs of Kazakhstan, head of the department of marine operations of the Ministry of Energy and Fuel Resources of Kazakhstan, director general of the International Caspian Sea Research Consortium.

Over the years, Marabayev held different positions at Kazakhoil, the National Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, KazTransOil, Oil and Gas Transport National Company, KazMunayGas, KazEnergy, and North Caspian Operating Company. In 2019 and 2022, he served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the KazMunayGas National Company.



