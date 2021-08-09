Go to the main site
    August 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 August 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of August.

    NAMES

    Ulan Baizhanov (1958) is the independent direct at Zerde National Information and Communications Holding JSC.

    Prior to the appointment held the post of the chairman of the audit commission of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Has been acting since this January.



    Zhakyp Marabayev (1962) is the Deputy CEO at KazMunaiGas National Company JSC.

    Born in Guriyev is the graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Petrochemical and Gas Industry Institute, Moscow State Management University.

    Prior to the appointment worked as deputy 1st managing director at North Caspian Operating Company B.V. in 2008-2019.

    Has been serving since February 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
