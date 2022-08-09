9 August 2022 07:00

August 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 9th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 9.

DATES

Book Lover’s Day is a beloved holiday in many countries and celebrated globally among writers, poets, literary figures and publishers, employees of printing houses and book shops and bookstores as well as bookworms.

World’s Ingenious Peoples Day was established in 1994 by the UN. Celebrated annually on August 9, the holiday aims to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s ingenious people.

EVENTS

1994 - The first foundation stone of the State Valuables Depository of the National Bank of Kazakhstan is laid in Almaty city.

2000 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conclude a memorandum of cooperation.

2002 - The National Library of Kazakhstan opens the Center for Indian studies in Almaty city to further promote close relations in culture and education between Kazakhstan and India.

2011 - The open system and cloud computing research laboratory aimed to harness information technologies known as cloud computing and open system is opened in Almaty city. The project is the unique project led by Zerde information and communication holding, Huawei-Almaty company and the International University of Information Technologies.

2012 - Almaty’s Institute of Geology of the Academy of Sciences issues the stamps devoted to the 100th anniversary of the academician Ufa Akhmedsafin for postal use, which fall under the Commemorative, anniversary dates series.

2013 - All the scientific and educational organizations of Kazakhstan are given free access to the global data bases Thomson and Elsevier to not miss out on scientific discoveries or developments, making Kazakhstan the first CIS country to receive the access.

2016 - Renowned sports reporter, writer, master of sports, national category arbiter, merited trainer, honored worker Nesip Zhunusbayev receives an International Sports Press Association special award in Rio de Janeiro.

2019 - The Astana International Financial Center and the Eurasian Economic Commission sign a joint action plan on cooperation in financial market regulation, financial service consumer and investor right and interest protection, financial technologies development. The plan is designed to deepen the cooperation as well as make the Center an Eurasian’s financial hub.





