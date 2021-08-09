August 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 9th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 9.

EVENTS

1994 - The first foundation stone of the State Valuables Depository of the National Bank of Kazakhstan is laid in Almaty city.

2000 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) sign a memorandum of cooperation.

2002 - The National Library of Kazakhstan unveils the Center for Indian Studies in Almaty city to further promote close relations in culture and education between Kazakhstan and India.

2011 - The open system and cloud computing research laboratory aimed to harness information technologies known as cloud computing and open system is opened in Almaty city.

2012 - Almaty’s Institute of Geology of the Academy of Sciences issues postage stamps dated to the 100th anniversary of academician Ufa Akhmedsafin.

2013 - All the scientific and educational organizations of Kazakhstan are given free access to the global Thomson and Elsevier data bases. Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to receive the access.

2016 - Well-known Kazakh sports journalist, writer, master of sports, top-ranked national judge, honored coach of Kazakhstan Nesip Zhunussbayev is awarded a special award of the AIPS.

2017 - A solemn closing ceremony of Army International Games takes place in Otar military base. Teams from 12 countries of the world arrived there.

2017 - An ethnographic park Kumai, the country’s only many-component cultural complex, open in Akmola region.

2019 - Renowned sports reporter, writer, master of sports, national category arbiter, merited trainer, honored worker Nesip Zhunusbayev receives an International Sports Press Association special award in Rio de Janeiro.

2019 - The Astana International Financial Center and the Eurasian Economic Commission sign the joint action plan on cooperation in financial market regulation, financial service consumer and investor right and interest protection, financial technologies development. The plan is designed to deepen the cooperation as well as make the Center Eurasian’s financial hub.