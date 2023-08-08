August 8. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of August.

NAMES

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Agrarian Committee Baurzhan SARTBAYEV was born in 1966 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Karaganda State University and KIMEP. Prior to joining the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament he was the Chairman of National Company Kazakh Invest JSC since July 2019.

Akim (mayor) of Kokshetau city Baurzhan GAISA was born in 1972 in Kokshetau region. He graduated from the Chelyabinsk State Agro-Engineering University, the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University and the High School of National Economy in Kutno, Poland. Prior to the appointment to his recent post in March 2021, he served as the akim (head) of Zerendy district in Akmola region.

Director General of Kazhydromet Republican State Enterprise Danara ALIMBAYEVA was born in 1977. She started her career at Kazhydromet in 2002 and rose through the ranks to the post of its Director General in March 2020.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation and member of the Committee for economic reform and regional development Anas BAKKOZHAYEV was born in 1980 in Zhetysu region. He is a graduate of the Seifullin Kazakh National Agrarian University. He was appointed to the post in March 2023.