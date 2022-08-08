Qazaq TV
August 8. Today's Birthdays
8 August 2022 08:00

August 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of August.

Baurzhan Sartbayev (1966) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues.






Baurzhan Gaissa (1972) – Mayor of Kokshetau city.







Danara Alimbayeva (1977) – Director General of Kazhydromet; Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the World Meteorological Organization



