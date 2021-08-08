August 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of August.

Rashit Abdrazakov (1960) – Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Kazkahstan Garysh Sapary National Company.

He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Construction Institute.

He took up his current post in February 2019.









Kairat Urazbayev (1963) – Mayor of Atyrau city.

Born in Atyrau region, he graduated from the Chemical Technological Institute, Oil and Bass Business Institute.

He was appointed to his recent post in January 2020.













Baurzhan Sartbayev (1966) – Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Matters.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated for the Karaganda State University, KIMEP.

From 2019 to 2021, he was Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest national company.

He took up his current post in January 2021.





Baurzhan Gaisa (1972) – Mayor of Kokshetau city.

Born in Kokchetavsk region, he graduated from the Chelyabinsk State Agricultural Engineering Institute, Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, and Higher State Economics School in Kutno, Poland.

He was appointed to his recent post in March 2021.









Danara Alimbayeva (1977) – Director General of the Kazhydromet republican state enterprise with the right of commercial activity and permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the World Meteorological Organization.

She majored in meteorology and finance as well as holds a master’s degree in applied ecology.

Between 2017 and 2020, she worked as Deputy Director General of Kazhydromet.



