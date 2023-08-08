Go to the main site
    August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 8.

    EVENTS

    1998 – A monument to great Kazakh scientist Shokan Ualikhanov unveils in 1998 in Kokshetau.

    2000 – The borders of the city of Astana are changed.

    2002 – The Law On the Rights of a Child in Kazakhstan is signed.

    2011 – An official opening of film and culture festival Kazakhstan: Kaleidoscope of Movies held in Los Angeles is a success.

    2012 – The first heart transplant in Kazakhstan is performed.

    2013 – The Unified Pension Savings Fund JSC is founded at the ground of the State Pension Savings Fund JSC in Kazakhstan.

    2013 – A collection of poems by Kazakh classic Magzhan Zhumabayev translated into the Tatar language is published in Kazan.

    2017 – Kazakhstan is given the ICAO Council award to recognize the country’s aviation safety efforts.

    2017 – Kazakhstan sweeps six gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in the Philippines.

    2018 – Kazakhstan suggest Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to launch the Silk Road tourist visa.

    2018 – The Kazakh Social Development Ministry and Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan found the Hajj mission to monitor and arrange pilgrimage.

    2021 – The country’s first Togyzkumalak federation opens in Vilnius.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
