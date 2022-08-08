August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 8.

DATES

International Alpinism Day was established in 1786 when a Swiss doctor Michel-Gabriel Paccard and mountain guide Jacques Balmat reached the top of Mont Blanc, the highest peak of the Alps. Its height is 4,810 meters above the sea level.

International Ophthalmology Day was established in honor of outstanding Soviet and Russian ophthalmologist and eye microsurgeon Svyatoslav Fyodorov, who was born on this day in 1927. He was the first in the USSR to successfully implant an artificial lens. He also was the first in the world to treat early-stage glaucoma (deep sclerectomy). Besides, he implemented radial keratotomy (refractive surgical procedure to correct myopia (nearsightedness) and had a noticeable impact on the development of laser eye surgery.

International Cat Day was initiated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, one of the world’s largest non-governmental environmental protection organizations.





2000 – The borders of the city of Astana (nor Nur-Sultan) are changed. Parts of Tselinograd and Shortandy districts with the total area of 45,195 square meters are urbanized.

2002 – The Law On the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Kazakhstan is signed.

2011 – Los Angeles hosts official opening of the Culture and Film Festival Kazakhstan: Movie Kaleidoscope. The ceremony is held in the building of the Directors’ Guild of America.

2012 – World-famous cardiac surgeon Yuriy Pya performs the first in Kazakhstan heart transplant to Zhanibek Uspanov, a resident of Kostanay region. His donor is woman Galina Vorotnikova who had brain death. Galina’s son agreed to give her heart to Zhanibek Uspanov and kidney to another male patient from Karaganda.

2013 – A collection of poems by Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev is published in the Tatar language in Kazan, Tatartstan.

2017 – The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) awards Kazakhstan for ensuring safe flights.

2017 - National Geographic makes a documentary on the construction of the Nur Alem sphere at the EXPO 2017 site.

2019 – The first Regional Child and Teenage Psychological Support Center is opened in Kostanay city.

2021 – Togyzkumalak Federation is opened in Vilnius. Togyzkumalak (nine pebbles) is a traditional board game played in Kazakhstan and Turkic-speaking countries. In December 2020, the game was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Non-Tangible Cultural Heritage based on a joint request of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.



