August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 8.

DATES

The Builder’s Day is marked on the second Sunday of August in Kazakhstan. The day is also celebrated in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Ukraine.

The International Alpinism Day is observed annually on August 8.

The International Ophthalmologist Day is observed every year on August 8. The day was chosen to honor Dr Svyatoslav Fyodorov, a renowned Soviet and Russian ophthalmologist who was born on this day in 1927.

The International Cat Day is a celebration which takes place on 8 August of every year. It was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

EVENTS

2002 – The Law «On the rights of the child» is signed.

2011 – The official opening of the festival of culture and film «Kazakhstan: Kaleidoscope of paintings» is held in the building of the Directors’ Guild of America in Los Angeles.

2013 – The Unified Pension Savings Fund is set up within the Pension Savings Fund «State Pension Savings Fund».

2017 – The International Civil Aviation Organization awards Kazakhstan the recognition prize for ensuring safe flights.

2017 - National Geographic makes a documentary on the construction of the centerpiece of the EXPO 2017 – the Nur Alem sphere.

2019 – The first Regional Child and Teenage Psychological Support Center is opened in Kostanay city.