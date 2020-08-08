Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 August 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 8.

EVENTS

1998 - A monument to great Kazakh scientist Shokan Ualikhanov is unveiled in Kokshetau.

2002 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law On the Rights of a Child in Kazakhstan.

2011 – The inauguration ceremony of Kazakhstan: Kaleidoscope of Movies Film and Culture Festival is held in Los Angeles. The festival offers a chance to showcase Kazakhstan’s cinematographic art and rich culture.

2012 - The first heart transplant in Kazakhstan is performed.

2013 - The Unified Pension Savings Fund JSC is founded on the basis of the State Pension Savings Fund JSC in Kazakhstan.

2013 - A collection of poems by Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev translated into the Tatar language is published in Kazan.

2017 - Kazakhstan is given the ICAO Council award in recognition of the country’s aviation safety efforts.

2017 – Rare paintings of legendary poet Sara Tastanbekkyzy are handed over to Kazakhstan by the daughter of the Russian artist who painted them.

2017 - National Geographic makes a documentary depicting the construction of the EXPO 2017 center piece, Nur Alem Pavilion.

2017 - Kazakhstan hauls six gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships held in the Philippines.

2018 - Kazakhstan proposes Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan to launch the Silk Road tourist visa, analogue of the Sсhengen visa.

2018 - Kazakh Social Development Ministry and Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan founded the Hajj mission to monitor and arrange pilgrimage.

2019 – The first-ever regional center of psychological support for children and teenagers is unveiled in Kostanay.


