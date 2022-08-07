August 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of August.

Bekbolat Tleukhan (1966) – Fist Vice President of the World Ethnosport Federation





















Yerlan Baidaulet (1970) – Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security





















Olga Bulavkina (1972) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues





















Mereke Kuchekbayev (1976) – Commander of troops of the South Regional Command





















Bulat Sugurbayev (1983) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia (since 2021), non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam (since 2022)





















Dauren Sabitov (1985) – Director of the Transport and Infrastructure Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission





















Yeldos Abakanov (1988) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resource Management

