    • August 7. Today's Birthdays

    7 August 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of August.

    Bekbolat Tleukhan (1966) – Fist Vice President of the World Ethnosport Federation






    Yerlan Baidaulet (1970) – Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security






    Olga Bulavkina (1972) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues






    Mereke Kuchekbayev (1976) – Commander of troops of the South Regional Command






    Bulat Sugurbayev (1983) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia (since 2021), non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam (since 2022)






    Dauren Sabitov (1985) – Director of the Transport and Infrastructure Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission






    Yeldos Abakanov (1988) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resource Management

