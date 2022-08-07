7 August 2022 08:00

August 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of August.





















Yerlan Baidaulet (1970) – Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security





















(1972) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues





















(1976) – Commander of troops of theRegional Command





















(1983) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia (since 2021), non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam (since 2022)





















(1985) – Director of the Transport and Infrastructure Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission





















(1988) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resource Management



