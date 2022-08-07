Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 7. Today's Birthdays
7 August 2022 08:00

August 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of August.

Bekbolat Tleukhan (1966) – Fist Vice President of the World Ethnosport Federation






Yerlan Baidaulet (1970) – Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security






Olga Bulavkina (1972) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues






Mereke Kuchekbayev (1976) – Commander of troops of the South Regional Command






Bulat Sugurbayev (1983) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia (since 2021), non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam (since 2022)






Dauren Sabitov (1985) – Director of the Transport and Infrastructure Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission






Yeldos Abakanov (1988) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resource Management



Related news
Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat
Kazakh judokas win 3 bronze medals at Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan
Read also
Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat
Kazakh judokas win 3 bronze medals at Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan
President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
Tour de Pologne. Samuele Battistella takes his 1st WorldTour Top-10
COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
Popular
1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
2 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
3 Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
4 August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals

News

Archive