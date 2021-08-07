Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 7. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 August 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of August.

NAMES

photo

Bekbolat Tleukhan (1966) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.

Has been acting since January 2021.

photo

Kairgeldy Yeseneyev (1968) is the head of the military security and defence department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokchetav region is the graduate of the Lenin Komsomol higher naval school of submarine navigation, The US National Defense University.

Has been acting since last February.

photo

Olga Bulavkina (1972) is the Kazakh Senate deputy, member of the agrarian, nature management and rural development committee.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.

Has been serving last August.

photo

Mereke Kuchekbayev (1976) is the head of the air assault forces of the ground forces of the Kazakh Armed Forces.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Has been appointed to the post this June.

photo

Bulat Sugurbayev (1983) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia.

Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the International Affairs Institute of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been serving since February 2021.

photo

Yeldos Abakanov (1988) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been acting since January this year.


